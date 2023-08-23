St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) welcomes Sandi Tolliver as the president of the Board of Directors. Tolliver has been a dedicated board member and SLOCA volunteer, and as a survivor, has shared her story helping to spread ovarian cancer awareness. She serves as the director of communications within the Marketing Department at World Wide Technology.
Tolliver holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing and volunteers her time serving on the Board of Directors for St. Louis area non-for-profit organizations. She has experience ranging from Fortune 100 corporations to small non-for-profits and is highly skilled in a vast range of marketing and communications areas.
