Marian Middle School announced the appointment of Sandra Morton, MEd., MBA, as the school’s new principal. Marian is a Catholic middle school with a focus on breaking the cycle of poverty through exceptional education. Morton is pursuing a master’s in education leadership from the University of Missouri–St. Louis and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She previously served as principal at St. Louis Catholic Academy and held several leadership positions at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, including director of admissions, dean of students, technology coordinator, business teacher, and writing lab instructor.
featured
People on the Move
Sandra Morton named principal at Marian Middle
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Cardinal Ritter College Prep is defying the odds
- The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill
- Tila Neguse is living version of diversity
- Former St. Louis aldermen Reed, Boyd plead guilty to federal bribery charges
- Angela Yee from 'The Breakfast Club' announces departure from show
- Comedian Teddy Ray featured in All Def Digital, Wild N’ Out dies at 32
- Passion for teaching and students drives Salute to Excellence in Education awardees
- John Collins-Muhammad pleads guilty to bribery charges
- Notorious B.I.G.’s daughter posts $1 million bond for boyfriend, father’s daughter
- Billie Jean Randolph transitions peacefully
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.