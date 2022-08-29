Sandra Morton

Sandra Morton

Marian Middle School announced the appointment of Sandra Morton, MEd., MBA, as the school’s new principal. Marian is a Catholic middle school with a focus on breaking the cycle of poverty through exceptional education. Morton is pursuing a master’s in education leadership from the University of Missouri–St. Louis and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She previously served as principal at St. Louis Catholic Academy and held several leadership positions at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, including director of admissions, dean of students, technology coordinator, business teacher, and writing lab instructor. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.