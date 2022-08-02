Evetty Satterfield returned to St. Louis in the new role of director of community, culture, and strategy at Forsyth School. Satterfield is an accomplished and dedicated education and DEI&B professional with more than ten years of expertise in coaching, mentorship, curriculum development, and consulting.
Formerly based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Satterfield served as vice chair of the Knox County School Board in addition to her role as the founder and CEO of Advancing Lives, LLC. Her education includes Alabama A & M University (Normal, AL), and Washington University in St Louis.
