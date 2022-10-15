Schalene Houston-Butler

CASA of St. Louis has named Schalene Houston-Butler to the newly created position of volunteer recruitment and outreach manager.  In that role, she will plan, implement and evaluate outreach and volunteer recruitment strategies and build and maintain community relationships and partnerships to increase awareness of CASA’s work in advocating for foster children.  She will also be charged with developing electronic and social media content for CASA’s website and for its multiple social media platforms. Since 2007, Houston-Butler has worked in production at CBS Radio, KMOX-Radio and STL TV.  Her latest position as STL TV’s Video production supervisor involved working with various government officials to cover a range of news events in St. Louis. 

