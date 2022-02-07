Dr. Joseph L. Jefferson, the director of jazz studies at Southeast Missouri State University, was recently awarded the 2022 Jazz Education Network - Ellis Marsalis, Jr., Jazz Educator of the Year! This award was presented to Jefferson at the JEN Conference on Jan 6, 2022 in Dallas, TX.
Jefferson’s honors and awards range across the scholastic and musical spectrum, including: Best Jazz Ensemble and Best Trombone Section (Villanova Collegiate Jazz Festival), finalist in American Prize Competition (as a member in the West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra), University Provost Fellowship (West Virginia University), Academic Enrichment Fellow (West Virginia University), and a Chancellor Scholar (West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission).
