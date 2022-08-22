Shameka Smith

Shameka Smith was recently promoted to principal at Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm with offices around the world. She has been with the firm for over 13 years. Smith serves as the practice leader for regulatory and compliance risk services for the healthcare industry. She specializes in internal audit and consulting services. Smith has more than 20 years of experience providing services related to healthcare audits, supply chain management, and shared service operations. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA from Lincoln University. She is a certified internal auditor (CIA) and a member of the HCCA, SCCE, IIA, AHIA, and NABA.

