Earlier this year, Shamele Hill was promoted to chief program officer for the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of St. Louis organization where she oversees the day-to-day operations of the program and provides support and guidance to staff and volunteers as they deliver best interest advocacy to children in foster care. Hill has worked with CASA of St. Louis cumulatively for approximately 14 years. Most recently, Hill became a facilitator of the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children curriculum that focuses on educating adults on preventive measures of child sexual abuse. Hill received a master of social work from Arizona State University and a master of human resource management from Lindenwood University.
People on the Move
Shamele Hill serves as chief program officer at CASA
