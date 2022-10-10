Explore St. Louis recently announced that Shana Frierson will join the company as its chief people officer, bringing more than 15 years of experience in human resources. Frierson will ensure that Explore St. Louis’ core values are reflected in the organization’s approach to diversity, equity, inclusion, recruitment, company culture and employee development.
Frierson has a BS in business administration from Webster University and a MA in human resources development and human resources management from Lindenwood University. Prior to Explore St. Louis, Frierson spent more than seven years in human resources at Levy Restaurants.
