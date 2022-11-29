Shar C. Smith will be the first to hold the newly created manager of staff development and engagement position in University Advancement at Washington University in St. Louis. Prior to taking on her role as manager of staff development and engagement, Smith served as paralegal manager at Wells Fargo Advisors.
She founded her own leadership development firm, emPOWER You Consulting, LLC. Smith will be responsible for programs and services that promote continuous improvement and innovation and fosters a workplace that values individual contributions and supports career growth for all staff. Smith is a member of the St. Louis American’s 2019 class of Young Leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.