Affinia Healthcare has selected Sharifah Sims-Williams as director of communications. Sims-Williams will oversee all communications involving the organization including the development and implementation of communications and marketing strategy. She was previously director of community relations at the Normandy Schools Collaborate, and prior to that was a communications specialist at Hazelwood School District. Sims-Williams has a BA degree in communications and media studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia and an MA in management and leadership from Webster University.
People on the Move
Sharifah Sims-Williams named director of communications at Affinia
