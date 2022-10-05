Riverview Gardens School District announced the appointment of Barbara Sharp as executive director of continuous improvement/Title IX coordinator. Sharp will work collaboratively with the district’s turnaround vendor, administrators, school-based leadership teams, teachers and the community to facilitate the implementation of turnaround processes at the district and school levels.
Prior to this appointment, Sharpe served as professional development coordinator beginning in 2014. Sharp also served as principal of Vashon High School, a middle and high school principal in the Normandy School District and held several teaching and instructional support positions in her illustrious career in education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.