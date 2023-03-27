Shaughnessy Daniels has been appointed Great Rivers Greenway director of civic engagement. Daniels joined the public agency in 2018 as civic engagement manager. As director, she will lead all efforts to engage the community with the organization’s mission, vision and projects. This includes long-term strategy and planning as well as engagements throughout the lifecycle of a greenway project. Daniels was part of the team responsible for planning and implementing the St. Louis 2004 initiative, which aimed to bring about a renaissance in the metropolitan region and eventually led to the ballot measure that created Great Rivers Greenway. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
People on the Move
Shaughnessy Daniels named director at Great Rivers Greenway
- St. Louis American staff
