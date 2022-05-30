Dr. Shawn Baker, Harris-Stowe State University vice president

Dr. Shawn Baker, Harris-Stowe State University vice president of student affairs and dean of student success, is among 22 outstanding, senior-level higher education professionals selected by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) to participate in its 2022 Millennium Leadership Initiative (MLI). MLI is a premier leadership development program that provides individuals traditionally underrepresented in the highest ranks of postsecondary education with the opportunity to develop skills, gain a philosophical overview, and build the network and knowledge needed to advance to the presidency. Dr. Baker holds a B.S. in pre-medicine and M.Ed. from Central Methodist University. He earned an educational doctorate in higher education administration from Maryville University.

