Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, announced that Sherrie Michelle Hare, an advocate for the unhoused and low-income families, has joined their Board of Directors. Hare is the executive director of the Soup-n-Share Outreach Program (SNSOP), a local nonprofit with several key programs, including a diaper bank that serves low-income families, WIC, and the Riverbend Head Start programs in Madison County. During her 13 years with SNSOP, she has added a training center that teaches life skills, financial literacy, interviewing, resume writing, and computer basics for seniors. She implemented a racial equity lens policy at SNSOP to eliminate barriers and ensure access to resources and opportunities to all, regardless of ethnicity. 

