Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, announced that Sherrie Michelle Hare, an advocate for the unhoused and low-income families, has joined their Board of Directors. Hare is the executive director of the Soup-n-Share Outreach Program (SNSOP), a local nonprofit with several key programs, including a diaper bank that serves low-income families, WIC, and the Riverbend Head Start programs in Madison County. During her 13 years with SNSOP, she has added a training center that teaches life skills, financial literacy, interviewing, resume writing, and computer basics for seniors. She implemented a racial equity lens policy at SNSOP to eliminate barriers and ensure access to resources and opportunities to all, regardless of ethnicity.
Business News
Sherrie Michelle Hare named to board of Operation Food Search
The St. Louis American Staff
