Shonnah Paredes (left)

Shonnah Paredes, manager of diversity programs for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, will serve as vice president of Construction Forum. Construction Forum, founded in 2013, is a nonprofit, backbone organization, which serves as a convener, communication channel, and collaborative builder in the workforce DEI space. Paredes has worked in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion space for 22 years. She has spent the last decade revitalizing the diversity programs of MSD. She was recognized for her work in development of M/WBE contractors and workforce DEI with at the Forum’s Building Tomorrow Awards on March 16. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fontbonne and an MBA from Webster University.

