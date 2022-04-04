Shonnah Paredes, manager of diversity programs for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, will serve as vice president of Construction Forum. Construction Forum, founded in 2013, is a nonprofit, backbone organization, which serves as a convener, communication channel, and collaborative builder in the workforce DEI space. Paredes has worked in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion space for 22 years. She has spent the last decade revitalizing the diversity programs of MSD. She was recognized for her work in development of M/WBE contractors and workforce DEI with at the Forum’s Building Tomorrow Awards on March 16. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fontbonne and an MBA from Webster University.
featured
People on the Move
Shonnah Parades named Construction Forum VP
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- From Cote Brilliante to ‘Abbott Elementary’
- The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s French connection
- Sen. Steve Roberts Jr. challenges Rep. Cori Bush
- Gospel great LaShun Pace passes away at 60
- Roberts brings baggage to race against Bush
- Black News Channel abruptly closes, leaving 230 employees without compensation
- Roberts seeks to oust Bush
- Lakevia Jackson, mother to Young Thug’s son shot and killed in bowling ball dispute at Atlanta bowling alley
- St. Louis celebrates Renouncement of Dred Scott decision
- Tyler Perry admits he speaks in a 'Madea' voice during intimacy
Images
Videos
Collections
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 31, 2022
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 24, 2022
- ‘Corked’ - St. Louis icon, comedian Cedric the Entertainer spotlights wine curated in honor of his late mother, Rosetta Boyce Kyle
- Oscar Fashion and special moments with people of color
- New Edition: The Culture Tour
- Maxwell is back!
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 17, 2022
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 10, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.