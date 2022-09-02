Shuntae Shields Ryan

Shuntae Shields Ryan

United Way of Greater St. Louis has named Shuntae Shields Ryan as its chief marketing officer. Shields Ryan will lead United Way’s communications and marketing efforts across its 16-county footprint, including digital marketing, public relations, advertising, collateral, and video. Additionally, she will support volunteer leaders in their work to share United Way’s message and impact within networks and to the public. Shuntae brings over two decades of marketing experience, most recently serving as vice president of marketing, public relations and communications at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis. She also held various executive marketing and communications roles for the Downtown St. Louis.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.