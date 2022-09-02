United Way of Greater St. Louis has named Shuntae Shields Ryan as its chief marketing officer. Shields Ryan will lead United Way’s communications and marketing efforts across its 16-county footprint, including digital marketing, public relations, advertising, collateral, and video. Additionally, she will support volunteer leaders in their work to share United Way’s message and impact within networks and to the public. Shuntae brings over two decades of marketing experience, most recently serving as vice president of marketing, public relations and communications at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis. She also held various executive marketing and communications roles for the Downtown St. Louis.
Shuntae Ryan named chief marketing officer at United Way
- The St. Louis American Staff
