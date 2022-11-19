From her volunteer work with the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois, helping with a music program through the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office and her numerous activities on campus, Myla M. Croft exemplifies the 2022 Lincoln Academy of Illinois student laureate for Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
“In my household, we think that giving is very important. It’s pretty important for me to give back to the community,” said Croft, of St. Louis, Missouri, who graduated in 2020 from Grand Center Arts Academy, a charter high school. “Everything that I do involves community service. I think in life it’s important when you are climbing up the ladder to reach back and lift as you climb.”
Croft is pursuing a degree in political science and a minor in global studies and specialization in prelaw. She is a University Honors Program student with a 3.93 GPA, a McNair Scholar and recipient of several scholarships. Croft will graduate in May 2023 and is applying to law schools, where she wants to focus on immigration law. She also wants to pursue a master’s degree in social work or public policy.
