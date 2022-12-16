Neal Richardson

During its annual celebration and awards dinner, MOKAN Construction Contactors Assistance Center (MOKAN CCAC) named Neal Richardson the Public Sector Executive of the Year. Richardson serves as executive director, St. Louis Development Corporation. Richardson is a member of the FOCUS St. Louis Board of Directors, Artspace Board of Directors, and an advisory member in the development of the Equitable Economic Development Strategic Framework. He was the recipient of LaunchCode Dreamers award in 2020. Richardson is also the President of Dream Builders 4 Equity, which hires minority contractors and students to rehabilitate derelict North City properties.

