Campus Compact, a national coalition of colleges and universities working to advance the public purposes of higher education, has named 173 student civic leaders who will make up the organization’s 2022-2023 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows. Marquis Govan, an undergraduate student studying social work and sociology at Saint Louis University, will join students from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico to form the cohort. Govan currently is a community organizer and policy fellow with Action STL, a nonprofit policy-focused organization working to improve living conditions in St. Louis. On campus, Govan has leadership positions in the Resident Hall Association and the Student Government Association where he will serve as the incoming VP of diversity and inclusion.
People on the Move
SLU's Marquis Govan honored as Newman Civic Fellow
The St. Louis American Staff
