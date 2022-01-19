Raegan Johnson, PhD, recently joined the board of directors for the St. Louis chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. Dr. Johnson is currently the public communications manager for Spire. Johnson is a past recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation’s Young Leaders Award, as well as the St. Louis Business Journal’s 30 Under 30 award. She previously served as environmental safety and health communications and community engagement lead at Monsanto. Johnson has a bachelor of arts degree in communication from Saint Louis University, a master of arts degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and a doctorate of sociology degree in public policy - urban and community development from Saint Louis University.
People on the Move
Spire’s Raegan Johnson named to public relations board
- The St. Louis American Staff
