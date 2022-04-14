Steven Scott

Steven Scott, President of SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital

 Photo by Wiley Price | St. Louis American

The Board of Commissioners of Tower Grove Park has elected Steven M. Scott, president of SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, to a three-year term. His addition brings the number of commissioners to 19, with varied backgrounds in business, finance, the arts, architecture, law, and human services. Currently celebrating its sesquicentennial year, Tower Grove Park is led by an independent board of commissioners that was created by Henry Shaw when he donated the Park to St. Louis in 1872.   Tower Grove Park is one of the nation’s eight National Historic Landmark parks. Opened in 1872, the Park is at the center of some of the most socio-economically diverse and densely populated neighborhoods in the region.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.