The Board of Commissioners of Tower Grove Park has elected Steven M. Scott, president of SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, to a three-year term. His addition brings the number of commissioners to 19, with varied backgrounds in business, finance, the arts, architecture, law, and human services. Currently celebrating its sesquicentennial year, Tower Grove Park is led by an independent board of commissioners that was created by Henry Shaw when he donated the Park to St. Louis in 1872. Tower Grove Park is one of the nation’s eight National Historic Landmark parks. Opened in 1872, the Park is at the center of some of the most socio-economically diverse and densely populated neighborhoods in the region.
featured
People on the Move
SSM SLU’s Steven M. Scott named to board of Tower Grove Park
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Rayne Overall didn’t let pandemic pause his business pursuits
- Voters prioritize ethics, infrastructure in Tuesday’s election
- Kim Gardner unlikely to lose law license over claims stemming from Eric Greitens probe
- Albert and Deidre Pujols will divorce after more than 20 years of marriage
- Fulfilling an ice cream dream during a pandemic
- A family affair
- St. Louis based companies continue streak
- Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels have reunited ending their decades-long feud
- Wesley Bell tells Wash U law students ‘death penalty no deterrent’
- Black farmers see new opportunities in the budding industrial hemp industry
Images
Videos
Collections
- This Week's Photos: Apr 7, 2022
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 24, 2022
- This Week's Photos: Apr 14, 2022
- Oscar Fashion and special moments with people of color
- This Week's Photos: Mar. 31, 2022
- ‘Corked’ - St. Louis icon, comedian Cedric the Entertainer spotlights wine curated in honor of his late mother, Rosetta Boyce Kyle
- Maxwell is back!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.