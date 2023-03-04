Stephen Lewis was named to the board of directors of Missouri Foundation for Health. Lewis is a vice president and national architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry leader, affiliated with Segal’s Chicago office. He leads consulting efforts to expand Segal’s services to the built environment for Segal’s Corporate market. He has more than 30 years of experience as a leader in the commercial and industrial built environment industry. Prior to joining Segal, Lewis served as vice president of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri, which represents commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms. Lewis earned a BS in management from Purdue University.
Stephen Lewis named to MFFH board
