Powers Insurance & Risk Management recently hired Crystal Swanigan as claims advocate manager.  Swanigan will oversee the processing of insurance claims plus provide claims advice and assistance to clients. She has over 30 years of insurance industry experience with areas of expertise in multiple lines of claims adjusting coverage and liability investigation, as well as marketing sales and service including as a management liability marketing specialist.  Swanigan has numerous licenses including Missouri All Lines Producer; Florida All Lines Adjuster; and Missouri Real Estate. She earned her bachelor of science degree in leadership and ministry from Missouri Baptist University.

