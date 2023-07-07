Taliya King has been named president of the board of trustees at Wilson School. King is an advocate for change and equity in the community. She is the office managing director at Accenture and has been recognized in the Business Journal as one of the top Diverse Business Leaders in St. Louis. Her many standout qualities include dedication to family and community as well as strategic leadership. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, United Way Leadership Society, Women’s Leadership Circle, and the board of Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis. King received a BS in computer information systems at Central Missouri State University, and an MBA from Webster University.
Taliya King named president of Wilson School board
- St. Louis American staff
