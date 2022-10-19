Tamara Lackland is now a group manager for Commerce Bank, overseeing the operation and management of six branches within North City and North County of the St. Louis Region. Additionally, she is responsible for business development and customer experiences related to the bank’s consumer banking, lending and small business services. Lackland serves on the board of directors of North County Incorporated (NCI), a regional development association.
featured
People on the Move
Tamara Lackland named group manager at Commerce
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- NeNe Leakes releases statement on her son’s congestive heart failure, stroke
- The Execution of Kevin Johnson
- HBCU football game in St. Louis this weekend canceled
- India Royale, Lil Durk break up following rumors of him cheating
- More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'
- 50 Cent’s son offers to pay him $6,700 to spend time with him
- Keith ‘Wonderboy’ Johnson passes away at 50
- Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict divorce after 14 years of marriage
- Nicole Williams to lead SLPS as interim superintendent
- ‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.