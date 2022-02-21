Tameka Herrion

Tameka Herrion

Tameka Herrion will be joining The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis staff as senior director of programs. Most recently, she has served as director of college planning with Southeast Missouri State University. Her prior positions include scholarship manager with St. Louis Community Foundation, director of TRIO Student Support Services at Ranken Technical College, and positions in admissions and student support services at University of Missouri-St. Louis and Southeast Missouri State. Herrion holds both a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Health Management from Southeast Missouri State University. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.