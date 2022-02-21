Tameka Herrion will be joining The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis staff as senior director of programs. Most recently, she has served as director of college planning with Southeast Missouri State University. Her prior positions include scholarship manager with St. Louis Community Foundation, director of TRIO Student Support Services at Ranken Technical College, and positions in admissions and student support services at University of Missouri-St. Louis and Southeast Missouri State. Herrion holds both a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Health Management from Southeast Missouri State University.
featured
People on the Move
Tameka Herrion joins Scholarship Foundation as senior director
- St. Louis American Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- T.D. Jakes’ daughter Cora Jakes Coleman and her husband divorce
- In Loving Memory of Wanda Rivera Broussard
- Fowler named FOCUS St. Louis 2022 Leadership Award honoree
- Simone Biles engaged to St. Louis native
- Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton releases personal essay
- “Long COVID” here for long haul
- Mayor Jones sets goals to address homelessness in the City of St. Louis
- Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View following “Holocaust wasn’t about race” comments
- Dave Chappelle opposes affordable housing in his hometown
- Jeannie Mai slams claim of her and Jeezy raising their child to be agender
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.