Tamika Staten has 15 years of experience, most recently serving as a Financial Education Specialist at St. Louis Community Credit Union and Prosperity Connection. She was also a team leader at the Internal Revenue Service for several years. She received her bachelor’s degree of science in human resources management/personnel administration, general from Lindenwood University and is a certified Home Ownership Counselor. She has been a member of: Alpha Chi Honor Society, Delta Mu Delta International Business Honor Society, Human Resources Club, National Human Resources Association, and the Lewis and Clark Human Resources Association.
