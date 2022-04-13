Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) recently named Tasanya Johnson as its new administrator for its Mary, Queen and Mother Center. Her responsibilities include planning, directing, implementing, and evaluating all nursing home activities to ensure the highest quality care for all its residents. Johnson has nearly 20 years of health care experience. Prior to joining CRSS, she served as the senior executive director for a local skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Johnson earned a master of science degree in accounting, a master of business administration (MBA) graduate degree, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fontbonne University.
Tasanya Johnson named assisted living administrator at Cardinal Ritter
