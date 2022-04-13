Tasanya Johnson

Tasanya Johnson

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) recently named Tasanya Johnson as its new administrator for its Mary, Queen and Mother Center. Her responsibilities include planning, directing, implementing, and evaluating all nursing home activities to ensure the highest quality care for all its residents. Johnson has nearly 20 years of health care experience. Prior to joining CRSS, she served as the senior executive director for a local skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Johnson earned a master of science degree in accounting, a master of business administration (MBA) graduate degree, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fontbonne University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.