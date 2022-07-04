Tasha Jordan

Tasha Jordan

Tasha Jordan, a science teacher at Johnson-Wabash 6th-Grade Center in the Ferguson-Florissant School District, has been recognized as a 2022 National STEM Scholar. She was one of ten middle school teachers from eight states selected to participate in the National STEM Scholar Program. Those selected as STEM Scholars are invited to take part in a unique professional development program aimed at providing advanced STEM training, national network building, and project support for middle school science teachers nationwide.Jordan will spend a week at the Gatton Academy before school starts to collaborate with the other STEM scholars selected and to develop curriculum. This year’s STEM Scholars will convene on Western Kentucky University’s campus during the summer for a week of advanced STEM training.

