Tasha Jordan, science teacher at Ferguson Middle School, was surprised with the news at school when district administrators made the visit to her classroom to inform Jordan she had been selected the Ferguson-Florissant School District (FFSD) 2023 Teacher of the Year. Jordan, who has been an educator for five years in FFSD, says she sees her role of classroom teacher as someone who can empower her students. “Teachers have the special ability to empower students to be their best selves,” she said. “I enjoy using my experiences as a young person to empower students to see themselves as scientists who are working to achieve the best possible version of themselves.”
People on the Move
Tasha Jordan named Ferguson Florissant teacher of year
St. Louis American staff
- Updated
