Teona McGhaw-Boure of St. Louis was elected president of the Missouri Women’s Political Caucus at its state convention in Columbia, Missouri. McGhaw-Boure is the first woman of color to lead this statewide group. McGhaw-Boure has been a member of the National Women’s Political Caucus-St. Louis chapter since 2010. She was nominated to serve on the NWPC- St. Louis Policy Council by the late Honorable Cora Faith Walker. She worked on various committees including chairing the By-Law committee that added transgender language to the St. Louis chapter By-Laws and started a Young Professionals group. In 2018 under the leadership of the prior president, Margo McNeil, she was appointed VP of Diversity for the MOWPC.

