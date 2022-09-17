Teona McGhaw-Boure of St. Louis was elected president of the Missouri Women’s Political Caucus at its state convention in Columbia, Missouri. McGhaw-Boure is the first woman of color to lead this statewide group. McGhaw-Boure has been a member of the National Women’s Political Caucus-St. Louis chapter since 2010. She was nominated to serve on the NWPC- St. Louis Policy Council by the late Honorable Cora Faith Walker. She worked on various committees including chairing the By-Law committee that added transgender language to the St. Louis chapter By-Laws and started a Young Professionals group. In 2018 under the leadership of the prior president, Margo McNeil, she was appointed VP of Diversity for the MOWPC.
featured
People on the Move
Teona McGhaw-Boure elected president of Missouri Women’s Political Caucus
- St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears face alarming sexual allegations in suit
- College loan forgiveness applications due by Nov. 15
- Developer’s ambitious plan would bring marina, resort to north St. Louis riverfront
- Mayor Jones wants Hyundai, Kia to get in gear
- “You” singer Jesse Powell died Tuesday night in his Los Angeles home
- HSSU President Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith named 2022 Stellar Performer
- Mayor Jones' Office makes history by establishing the first LGBTQIA + Advisory Board in St. Louis
- Megan Green pulls ahead in primary election for aldermanic president
- Social media mocks Mowry twins’ personal life decisions
- Dr. Keshia Elder Becomes Nation’s First Black Female Optometry School Dean at UMSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.