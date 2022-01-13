Armstrong Teasdale announced the addition of Counsel Teresa Arroyo to the firm’s Intellectual Property practice group and Corporate Services practice group. Arroyo is an independent contractor in Armstrong Teasdale’s Intellectual Property practice.
She began her career as a systems engineer for a federal aviation contractor, and has more than 20 years of experience working for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) as both a patent examiner and supervisory patent examiner. Arroyo also has prior experience in private practice that lends to her incredible depth of experience involving semiconductors, memory, circuits, printing, optics, materials engineering, computer architecture, communications, mechanical engineering, medical devices and design
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.