Covenant House Missouri recently welcomed Terrance Chance to its board of directors. The Board of Directors, now consisting of 20 members, advocates for youth facing homelessness and trafficking who turn to Covenant House Missouri for shelter and services. Chance is a finance executive and chief financial officer for the Weapons Systems Division at The Boeing Company in St. Louis. He has expressed fervent commitment to the organization and its mission. His compassion for underserved young adults in this community, combined with his strong financial acumen, will advance the work being done.
People on the Move
Terrence Chance named to board of Covenant House
- St. Louis American Staff
