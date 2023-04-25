Tiffany Lacy Clark will become the president and CEO of Behavioral Health Response (BHR). Since 2020, Lacy Clark has served as chief operating officer for BHR. She brings 20 years' experience in behavioral health and business administration. Prior to joining BHR, Lacy Clark worked for Places for People as vice president of clinical operations. Her social services background extends to her former executive director of mental health role for the Illinois Department of Human Services.She has a master of art in organizational leadership from Lewis University and a bachelor of arts in communications studies from Eastern Illinois University. She is a Ph.D. candidate in organizational leadership/business psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
featured
Tiffany Lacy Clark named president, CEO for BHR
- St. Louis American staff
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Other News
Living It
Most Popular
Articles
- Kim Gardner ouster attempt begins with courtroom drama
- Newly sworn in St. Louis City Board of Aldermen meeting was a breath of fresh air, except for an outburst
- Midwest BankCentre takes innovative approach in Dellwood
- Marques Houston, 41, criticized for 19-year age difference with his 22-year-old wife, Miya Dickey
- Ahmad Jamal remembered as pioneering Jazz legend
- Jury sides with former workers over discrimination suit against Mercedes dealership on Hampton Ave
- Board of Aldermen begins its historic new path
- Leonard Slatkin enjoys a final cup of coffee at the old Powell Hall
- Keshia Knight Pulliam welcomes first child with husband, Brad James
- Meridian investing $100+ million in North St. Louis County expansion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.