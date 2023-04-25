Tiffany Lacy Clark

Tiffany Lacy Clark

 Photo by Wiley Price | St. Louis American

Tiffany Lacy Clark will become the president and CEO of Behavioral Health Response (BHR). Since 2020, Lacy Clark has served as chief operating officer for BHR. She brings 20 years' experience in behavioral health and business administration. Prior to joining BHR, Lacy Clark worked for Places for People as vice president of clinical operations. Her social services background extends to her former executive director of mental health role for the Illinois Department of Human Services.She has a master of art in organizational leadership from Lewis University and a bachelor of arts in communications studies from Eastern Illinois University. She is a Ph.D. candidate in organizational leadership/business psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.