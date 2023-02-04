Riverview Gardens School District announced the appointment of Tiffany Patton, Ed.D. as the new professional development coordinator. Patton will oversee the district’s initiatives to develop and revise the curriculum to align with state standards and district goals for student achievement. She will also provide teaching, assessment and professional development support for teachers. Prior to her appointment, Patton served as a principal in the Hazelwood District and as school leader at KIPP St. Louis. Patton earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. She later earned a master’s degree in educational administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University.
People on the Move
Tiffany Patton named development coordinator at Riverview
- St. Louis American Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Smokey Robinson admits to affair with Diana Ross in his first marriage
- Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against energy drink company
- Soccer fans: Get ready to stand and deliver
- Judge Carla Hughes brings classroom to her courtroom
- Whisky On Washington wows downtown revelers
- Dr. Yemi Akande-Bartsch, Non-Profit Executive of the Year
- Bell says ‘facts not there’ to vacate Taylor’s death sentence
- Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
- Hometown comics Willie C, Shante Love bring the funny at Triple Threat Comedy Jam in St. Louis
- Jayson Tatum says ‘That’s life’ after missed call burns Lakers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.