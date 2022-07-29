Together Credit Union announced Nikia Montgomery as its first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ambassador. Using advocacy, education, and innovative solutions, Montgomery will evolve the organization's practices and processes to ensure that DEI is seamlessly woven into every aspect of operations at the credit union. Before joining the credit union, Montgomery served as the VP, territory manager at Capital One. She is also a member of the following groups to educate and advocate for change related to diversity and inclusion: Color of Change, VOICES, HOLA, and Empower HER. Montgomery holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Master of Business Administration from Webster University.
People on the Move
Together Credit Union welcomes Nikia Montgomery as DEI ambassador
- The St. Louis American Staff
