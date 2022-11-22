Sandi Tolliver

Sandi Tolliver

Sandi Tolliver has been named director of communications at World Wide Technology overseeing external and internal communications including the development and implementation of the communications strategy while leading a team of public relations, social media and internal communications experts. She has over 25 years of experience ranging from Fortune 100 corporations to small non-for-profits and is highly skilled in a vast range of marketing and communications areas. Tolliver holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and volunteers her time serving on the board of directors for St. Louis area non-for-profit organizations.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.