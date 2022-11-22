Sandi Tolliver has been named director of communications at World Wide Technology overseeing external and internal communications including the development and implementation of the communications strategy while leading a team of public relations, social media and internal communications experts. She has over 25 years of experience ranging from Fortune 100 corporations to small non-for-profits and is highly skilled in a vast range of marketing and communications areas. Tolliver holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and volunteers her time serving on the board of directors for St. Louis area non-for-profit organizations.
Tolliver named director of communications at WWT
