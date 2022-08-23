Tommye Austin

Dr. Tommye Austin

 Photo courtesy of UT Health

Tommye Austin, PhD will join BJC HealthCare as the new senior vice president and system chief nurse executive, effective October 3.   In this role, Austin will be accountable for developing and implementing targeted system-wide initiatives to improve patient outcomes, standardize care, and enhance effectiveness of the clinical workforce. Austin brings more than 30 years’ experience in the nursing field, having most recently served as the senior vice president and chief nursing executive for University Health, a health system in San Antonio, Texas. She is a past recipient of several awards and honors, including being named as a 2020 and 2019 Modern Healthcare 50 Most Influential Clinical Executive.

