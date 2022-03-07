Tony Williams

First Mid Bank & Trust welcomed Tony Williams as their new mortgage loan officer in the St. Louis market. He has been in the mortgage business for twenty years and has expertise in helping borrowers secure home financing. Williams specializes in offering low down payment lending products, including FHA financing and Down Payment Assistance programs. He will also be focused on Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) lending, which helps meet the credit needs of the community, including low- and moderate-income (LMI) neighborhoods, consistent with safe and sound banking operations. During his career, Williams has both processed and originated various types of home loans, including conventional mortgages, FHA, and VA financing.

