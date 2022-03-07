First Mid Bank & Trust welcomed Tony Williams as their new mortgage loan officer in the St. Louis market. He has been in the mortgage business for twenty years and has expertise in helping borrowers secure home financing. Williams specializes in offering low down payment lending products, including FHA financing and Down Payment Assistance programs. He will also be focused on Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) lending, which helps meet the credit needs of the community, including low- and moderate-income (LMI) neighborhoods, consistent with safe and sound banking operations. During his career, Williams has both processed and originated various types of home loans, including conventional mortgages, FHA, and VA financing.
featured
People on the Move
Tony Williams joins First Mid Bank mortgage team
- The St. Louis American Staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her 11th child, she and her husband’s second child together
- U City’s Dr. Hardin-Bartley selected for national fellowship
- County Republicans thwarted; Fitch drawn out of his own district
- ‘The community motivates me to serve them’
- HJR 117 undermines will of Missouri voters
- Tommy Davis’ TD4 Electrical, a Black owned powerhouse
- Kendra Holmes selected as Affinia’s next president and CEO
- New golf tourney coming to St. Louis
- Justin Davis named principal at Brittany Woods
- Dr. Ekene Ejimofor named chief nursing officer for two local hospitals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.