Traci Thomas, COO of CEdge, is a recent Metro Area Professionals Organization (MAPO) awardee.  Thomas has a BS in business administration and management from Columbia College. Thomas also has a master of arts in purchasing, procurement/acquisitions from Webster University. Additionally, they have a government contracting certificate in contracts management from Webster University. In 2022, Thomas was named to Small Business Monthly’s list of Best Bosses in St. Louis. Founded in 2004, CEdge is Minority Owned, St. Louis business company with a dedicated team of enterprise solutions architects and experienced technology professionals.

