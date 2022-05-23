Tracy Smith has been selected as the next principal of Parkway’s Ross Elementary School, effective July 1.Smith brings over 20 years of classroom teaching and leadership experience to Ross. She is currently an assistant principal at an elementary school in the Hazelwood School District. Prior to this leadership role, she was an instructional coach and taught in the classroom at nearly every elementary grade level. She began her career 24 years ago as a fifth-grade teacher in the Rockwood School District. Smith holds a master’s in educational administration from the University of Missouri St. Louis and a bachelor’s in elementary education from Harris Stowe State University.
People on the Move
Tracy Smith selected as principal of Ross Elementary
