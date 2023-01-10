Travis Cummings made his TV anchor debut filling in on New Year’s Eve. Cummings is a multi-skilled journalist at 5 On Your Side. He joined the 5 On Your Side team in December 2021 from WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he worked for two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor. During his time at WRCB he was nominated twice for “Best TV Media Personality for Black Excellence Chattanooga” through Chattanooga Business Elite.
People on the Move
Travis Cummings makes anchor debut on KSDK
- St. Louis American Staff
