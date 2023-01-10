5 on Your Side's Travis Cummings

 Photo courtesy of Twitter @TravisCNews

Travis Cummings made his TV anchor debut filling in on New Year’s Eve. Cummings is a multi-skilled journalist at 5 On Your Side. He joined the 5 On Your Side team in December 2021 from WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he worked for two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor. During his time at WRCB he was nominated twice for “Best TV Media Personality for Black Excellence Chattanooga” through Chattanooga Business Elite.

