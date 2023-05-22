Travis Cummings has accepted the role of Saturday morning weekend anchor at KSDK 5 On Your Side. Cummings joined KSDK in December of 2021. Prior to KSDK he was at WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he worked for two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor. During his time at WRCB he was nominated twice for “Best TV Media Personality for Black Excellence Chattanooga” through Chattanooga Business Elite. Before WRCB, Cummings worked as a weekend anchor/multi-media journalist at KEVN in Rapid City, South Dakota.He holds a bachelor of communication arts degree in journalism from Spring Hills College. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and a former volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Travis Cummings now Saturday morning anchor at KSDK
