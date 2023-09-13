Trezette Dixon

Trezette Dixon

Greater St. Louis, Inc. welcomed Dr. Trezette F. Dixon to serve as senior director of the St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative (SLBDI) The Fellows Experience. The Fellows Experience is a year-long leadership program designed to address the interests and challenges professionals of color face as they work to advance their careers. The program enhances each Fellow’s leadership capacity through professional development, relationship building, and civic engagement. She holds an Ed.D. from Webster University with an emphasis in Transformative Learning in the Global Community. She is a double alum of the University of Missouri – St. Louis with an M.Ed. in adult education and a B.A. in communication. She is also a certified Global Career Development Facilitator.

