Greater St. Louis, Inc. welcomed Dr. Trezette F. Dixon to serve as senior director of the St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative (SLBDI) The Fellows Experience. The Fellows Experience is a year-long leadership program designed to address the interests and challenges professionals of color face as they work to advance their careers. The program enhances each Fellow’s leadership capacity through professional development, relationship building, and civic engagement. She holds an Ed.D. from Webster University with an emphasis in Transformative Learning in the Global Community. She is a double alum of the University of Missouri – St. Louis with an M.Ed. in adult education and a B.A. in communication. She is also a certified Global Career Development Facilitator.
featured
People on The Move
Trezette Dixon now senior director at Business Diversity Initiative
-
- Updated
- 0
Other News
Gallery
Most Popular
Articles
- Rocking 'sugar baby's' world in Rockwood
- Area prep football games marred by off-field incidents
- Grammy-winning St. Louis native Keyon Harrold among Music at The Intersection featured artists
- Crusaders blow past top-ranked 3A power Blair Oaks
- The King of Pop's Daughter has to get a restraining order
- A Salute To Young Leaders in St. Louis tonight!
- St. Louis County Library & St. Louis County Department of Health team up to fight opioid overdoses
- City residency requirement lifted; could help fill jobs
- Northside Trap Run returning to the Ville
- Bringing Medicaid into schools a Dept. of Education goal
Videos
Collections
- This Week's Photos: Sep. 7, 2023
- Eta Boulé Foundation's 5th Annual Salute to Fathers and Mentors Benefit Concert
- This Week's Photos: Aug. 31, 2023
- Parties in St. Louis: Evolution and Festival of Nations photo gallery
- Moments of Bommarito 500 at WWT Raceway
- This Week's Photos: Aug. 24, 2023
- The Culture
- St. Louisans at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert August 21, 2023
- This Week's Photos: Aug. 17, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.