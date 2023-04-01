The Missouri Association of School Administrators awarded Superintendent of the School District of University City Sharonica Hardin-Bartley the 2023 Robert L. Pearce Award. Dr. Hardin-Bartley has served as superintendent of the school district of University City since July 2016. She was previously the assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development for the Ritenour School District. Dr. Hardin-Bartley is a native of St. Louis. She is a graduate of Lafayette High School and has an undergraduate degree in elementary education and special education from Harris-Stowe State University. She earned an M.A. in education administration from Saint Louis University and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
