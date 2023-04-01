Dr. Sharonica Hardin-Bartley

Dr. Sharonica Hardin-Bartley

 Photo by Wiley Price | St. Louis American

The Missouri Association of School Administrators awarded Superintendent of the School District of University City Sharonica Hardin-Bartley the 2023 Robert L. Pearce Award. Dr. Hardin-Bartley has served as superintendent of the school district of University City since July 2016. She was previously the assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development for the Ritenour School District. Dr. Hardin-Bartley is a native of St. Louis. She is a graduate of Lafayette High School and has an undergraduate degree in elementary education and special education from Harris-Stowe State University. She earned an M.A. in education administration from Saint Louis University and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.