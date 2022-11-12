Sharonica Hardin-Bartley, Ph.D., superintendent of University School District has been selected to serve on the national American Heart Association [AHA] Superintendent Council.
Hardin-Bartley is joined by nine other superintendents in seeking to drive “transformational impact aimed at improving the health and well-being of students, families, and educators,” according to an AHA release.
The Superintendent Council represents a mix of urban and rural public-school districts across the United States. Council members serve a two-year term, participating in nationwide stakeholder sessions, and offering their individual and collective expertise to assist the AHA in creating a culture of health in school systems and communities across the country.
The council complements the work of other American Heart Association youth initiatives such as the in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge, and the American Heart Association Leaders for a Resilient Generation National Council.
Each of these areas of work brings volunteers with different backgrounds and perspectives to singularly focus on improving the health and well-being within their local communities and are committed to efforts that will help children achieve healthier, happier and longer lives.
Joining Hardin-Bartley on the council are:
● Matt Pearce, Ph.D., Republic School District, Republic, Missouri
● Chris Allen, Ph.D., Marble Falls Independent School District, Marble Falls, Texas
● Jeffrey Bearden, Ph.D., Forsyth County Schools, Cummings, Georgia
● Vivian Ekchian, Ph.D., Glendale Unified School District, Glendale, California
● Roland Hernandez, Ph.D., Corpus Christi Independent School District, Corpus Christi, Texas
● Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City School District, Niagara Falls, New York
● Charlotte Seals, Madison County School District, Madison, Mississippi
Aaron Spence, Ph.D., Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Virginia Beach, Virginia
● Kristi Wilson, Ph.D., Buckeye Elementary School District, Buckeye, Arizona
Efforts are being made around the country, including through this council, to make the places where kids live, learn and play support their physical health and mental well-being, because according to the AHA, only 29% of children have high cardiovascular health based on Life’s Essential 8 measurements.
