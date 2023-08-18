Untress “Trez” Quinn was recently named office managing attorney for Armstrong Teasdale’s Edwardsville, Illinois office.
Quinn, also a partner for the firm is a seasoned trial lawyer, focusing his practice on representing clients in disciplinary hearings in health care and educational settings, health care internal investigations, and the defense of medical malpractice and other catastrophic loss lawsuits. He has defended multiple complex litigation cases in both state and federal courts involving civil rights, product liability, medical malpractice and wrongful death claims.
Prior to joining Armstrong Teasdale, Quinn spent roughly 15 years in private practice at St. Louis area law firms. In his most recent role, he served as team leader for his prior firm’s Correctional Medicine industry team where he managed and supervised a team of attorneys and paralegals.
Quinn was a registered nurse for more than 10 years, and has been involved in the health care industry for over 25 years in total.
Quinn was also a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves for 13 years, where he achieved the rank of first lieutenant and was awarded the Meritorious Service Award. He was an honor graduate at the 3790th Medical Service Squadron for Medical Service Specialists at Sheppard Air Force Base in 1990.
Historically for Armstrong Teasdale, Steven Cousins became the first Black lawyer at the firm in 1980, and became the first Black partner in 1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.