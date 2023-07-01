Val Joyner

Val Joyner 

Val Joyner was recently named director of communications for St. Louis Housing Authority. Her key responsibilities include the strategic development and implementation of the SLHA’s internal and external communications and community relations. She previously served as the first civilian public information officer for the St. Charles County Police Department and the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad. Joyner holds a master of legal studies from Washington University School of Law, a master of arts in communications from the University of Missouri – St. Louis, and a bachelor of arts in mass communications from Xavier University of Louisiana. 

