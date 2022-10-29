Marian Middle School announced Veronica Edwards has joined their staff as school counselor. In her new role, Edwards will be part of Marian’s Care Team that supports the mental health and wellbeing of girls and families. The team responds to students’ heightened needs, providing ongoing counseling to students and alums, and connecting their families with acute wraparound services. A St. Louis native, Edwards graduated from Normandy Senior High School and obtained her BS degree from Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi. She earned an MA in Christian Ministries degree with an emphasis in pastoral counseling from Missouri Baptist University.
People on the Move
Veronica Edwards named counselor at Marian Middle
