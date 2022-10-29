Veronica Edwards

Veronica Edwards

 Photo courtesy of Salvation Army Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area

Marian Middle School announced Veronica Edwards has joined their staff as school counselor. In her new role, Edwards will be part of Marian’s Care Team that supports the mental health and wellbeing of girls and families. The team responds to students’ heightened needs, providing ongoing counseling to students and alums, and connecting their families with acute wraparound services. A St. Louis native, Edwards graduated from Normandy Senior High School and obtained her BS degree from Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi. She earned an MA in Christian Ministries degree with an emphasis in pastoral counseling from Missouri Baptist University. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.