Harris-Stowe State University has appointed Virgil Pearson to dean of students in the division of student affairs. As dean of students, Pearson will oversee several areas, including Residential Life, Student Engagement, Dining Services and the Bookstore.Pearson has worked in higher education for over nine years at several institutions, including private and public. He began working at HSSU in 2016 as a Residential Life Coordinator. He relates closely with current students because he attended and graduated from HSSU in 2013 with his BS in business management. Pearson holds an MBA from Lindenwood University and is currently enrolled in a doctoral program focusing on organizational change and administration at California Baptist University.
Virgil Pearson named dean of students at Harris Stowe
